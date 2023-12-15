AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- People are reacting to a popular skating rink in Augusta possibly shutting down.

Red wing Rollerway is home to many roller skaters in the area, but what’s the likelihood of them closing the doors ?

NIKITA VO: Red Wing Rollerway has been opened in Augusta for man than 70 years. With many skaters reflecting on the memories.

“man it was awesome as a kid, awesome come over here spend the night over night skate all night especially when I was a kid” said Lannis Briscoe, attending Red Wing Rollerway.

But when the rumor circulated that they would shut the skating rink down January 1st, people on social media, hoping it wasn’t true.

Commissioner Sean Frantom posted to Facebook saying he spoke with the owner and there’s no plan to close.

” since I was a kid you know i’m an adult now but they need to keep it open for the kids the kids need somewhere to go, they need somewhere to go” said Briscoe.

Skaters say they’ll continue to enjoy the rink as long as possible.

” It need to be an arcade game for the kids here too as well you keep security mad tight because these kids you know, they’re just kids” said Briscoe.

We did reach out to the owner who chose not to comment but the manager tells us they do plan to keep the doors open to Red Wing.