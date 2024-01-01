AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- 2023 has come and gone now 2024 is here giving people new desires.

There are a lot of different habits people like to accomplish for the new year.

Whether that’s exercising, eating healthy, or reading books. Many people say making new years resolutions gives them the chance to start fresh. But some some resolutions have a deeper meaning.

“to get closer to God, go to church and read my bible stuff like that” said Cayson Accord, making new years resolution.

Some also say they rather go into the new year with no resolution because they can’t stick with a plan.

