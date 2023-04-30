AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Rain or shine, some say a nice spring Greek festival is always on time.

“I’m from Oregon it’s always raining it’s a really nice day out in my opinion so this is great and there’s tents and coverage so hopefully everybody can get out, have a good time, throw on a rain jacket and still support their local vendors and all that.” said Conner Ashmun.

While in the pouring rain, many folks made their way to the popular spring Greek Fest at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The church hosts this event during the year to raise money for various missions and outreach programs.

“We got some great food and came over here and got some great coffee and pastries it’s been a great time actually.” said Roger Bazemore.

The festival is also filled with fun music and vendors, but the important part is the support from those in the community.

“We figured we wanted to support the local community. It’s my first time going. Same with my friends and colleagues so we wanted to see what’s going on. See how Augusta celebrates how the coming of spring. Really bring these community events together.” said Ashmun.

And the best part of the fest for those attending?

” I have to say besides the food is just the experience overall and getting to meet all of the people” said Bazemore.