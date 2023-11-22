AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Many people in the CSRA will hit the road this weekend for Thanksgiving, which is why you should know what to expect when traveling. Whether you’re traveling by car or taking a flight, making sure you’re safe this Thanksgiving weekend is always important.

“It’s pretty smooth. Traffic is good. Weather is good,” said one couple traveling.

AAA says they’re preparing to rescue more than 360,000 drivers with car trouble this holiday weekend. While many people across the CSRA travel a day before Thanksgiving, drivers say so far, the traffic has been good.

“It’s been great so far in South Carolina. The road has been really empty. But I don’t anticipate that to hold very long but weathers been good,” said Steve Duez.

Some travelers may decide to take a flight to their destination but for those who choose to drive on the road, running into rain can be a possibility.

“Traffic has been good but I ran into rain my first two hours. It was terrible. I didn’t like that. But it’s been smooth sailing ever since,” said Qwuinyara Moore.

Millions of people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday to spend time with loved ones, but your safety comes first.

“I don’t often travel this route anyway but I think it does seem pretty busy” said Eliza Blake.

Travelers also say they’re looking out for law-enforcement as well.