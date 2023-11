GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Monday night, U.S. Marshals arrested a wanted fugitive in Grovetown.

Rakeem Markel Jones, 29 years old, was wanted for the attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer in Erie, Pennsylvania in 2022. U.S. Marshals learned that he was staying in the Ivy Falls subdivision of Grovetown. That’s according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Working with the sheriff’s office Special Response Team, Marshals were able to take Jones into custody Monday night.