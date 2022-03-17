Augusta, GA (WJBF) Augusta city leaders could be parting with some of its parks, as a way to cut maintenance costs.

Folks want good parks., they want the rest rooms at those parks to be working we got to figure out where we can cut to invest in parks with high traffic,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Recreation officials recommending a list of about 11 parks.

Most are small under used neighborhood parks.

“We got a lot of decisions to be made, we could partner with some folks we could sell some of the facilities there are some things we could do relieve ourselves of some of the responsibility,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

A big responsibility for the city is Pendleton King Park, maintenance is more than 250 thousand dollars a year.

It is on the list, because the city does not own it and has not signed an agreement with the Board of Trustees, but there was outrage the last time there was talk of closing it.

“Sure, it’s going to raise outrage, but once again as we heard there hasn’t been an agreement in place with those trustees since 2015 or so, so that’s something we have to take a close look at,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Also, on the list of the west Augusta Soccer Park, commissioners were told the city spends 80 thousand dollars a year to lease the park to a private club, with no city access.

We know we can’t make decisions without community input but in the same respect some of the deals that we have we know we’re going to have to change the deal whether it’s the soccer park or properties we don’t own,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Being on the list doesn’t mean all, or any of these parks will close but they are now in discussion.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.