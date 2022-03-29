Augusta. Ga (WJBF) Supporters of Pendleton King Park want the city to change the conversation about it’s future.

More than a few eyebrows were raised when the popular park was on a list of under-used parks the city recommended getting rid of.

The reasons — Pendleton King is owned by a foundation and hasn’t had a lease with the city for years.

But the city spends $250 thousand dollars a year on maintenance.

Pendleton officials say they’re been working on a new agreement with the city.

“We provided a lease to the city, maybe two years ago, could have been a little bit longer than that they had some very specific requirements they wanted in that lease we met all of those they set on back that was markedly different and out lawyers are looking at it right now,” said Rob Dennis Chairman of he Pendleton King Park Board.



Dennis says the park will not be sold to developers and he wants to address commissioners on the park situation next month.

