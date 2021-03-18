Peloton confirms child died in ‘tragic accident’ involving Tread+ treadmill

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 11: Maggie Lu uses a Peloton Tread treadmill during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Peloton has confirmed a child died in a “tragic accident” involving the company’s Tread+ treadmill on an unspecified date.

A statement posted on the company’s website by Peloton CEO John Foley didn’t go into specifics as to how the accident happened.

“While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved,” he wrote.

The statement went on to ask users to review and follow safety warnings and instructions provided by Peloton. Tips included keeping children and pets away from exercise equipment at all times and removing the safety key and storing it out of reach of children.

“We are always looking for new ways to ensure that you have the best experience with our products, and we are currently assessing ways to reinforce our warnings about these critical safety precautions to hopefully prevent future accidents,” the statement said.

In October, Peloton announced a recall of pedals sold on some of its most popular bikes after reports of injuries.

At the time, the company said it had received 120 reports of pedals breaking, including more than a dozen leg injuries. Five of the injuries required medical care, according to a post on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.