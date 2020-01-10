Pelosi: House moving to send impeachment to Senate next week

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will take steps next week to sent articles of impeachment to the Senate for President Donald Trump’s Senate trial.

In a letter Friday to her Democratic colleagues, Pelosi said she has asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the floor next week a resolution to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Pelosi has held on to the articles in a standoff with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The protracted showdown has scrambled the politics of impeachment and the congressional calendar three weeks after the House Democrats impeached Trump on charges of abuse and obstruction over his actions toward Ukraine.