AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A person is being treated for injuries after a crash in Aiken.

At around 6:48 p.m., Aiken Public Safety officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Whiskey Rd. and Brookhaven Dr.

One person has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. Southbound lanes will be temporarily shut down while the accident reconstruction team works the scene.