Child struck by car on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies responded to calls of a pedestrian hit by a car on Deans Bridge Road Monday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection with Cherry Street around 4 p.m.

Investigators tells us the victim was a 2-year-old that darted away from his grandmother in the parking lot of Cash Carry Carpets. They child reportedly ran onto Deans Bridge Road where he was hit by an passing vehicle travelling at low speed.

An ambulance took the victim to a hospital. Officials say their injuries are not life-threatening.

No charges will be filed.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.