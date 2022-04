COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a car.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 5:00 a.m. at the intersection of Columbia Road and North Belair Road.

At one point, both lanes of traffic were shut down, but have since reopened.

EMS was dispatched to the scene and took the victim to the hospital.

No word if any charges will be filed.