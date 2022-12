A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Sunday morning around 11:44 am on US 1 near Academy Street.

According to Trooper Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2016 Chevrolet SUV struck the pedestrian while traveling North on US 1 as the pedestrian was traveling West across US 1.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were not injured.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.