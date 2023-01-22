Aiken, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night.

According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 8:59 pm on US 1 near Cherokee Drive.

A 2014 Toyota Sedan traveling South on US 1 struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road traveling East on US 1.

The pedestrian is deceased. The driver and two other passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

This incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.