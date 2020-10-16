Pedestrian struck and killed on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators are on the scene of a traffic accident where a pedestrian was struck.

It happened at Deans Bridge Road and Murphy Road.

The coroner is on scene, so we can confirm at least one person is dead.

