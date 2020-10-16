Pedestrian struck and killed on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators are on the scene of a traffic accident where a pedestrian was struck.
It happened at Deans Bridge Road and Murphy Road.
The coroner is on scene, so we can confirm at least one person is dead.
Count on Newschannel6 to keep you updated on this developing story.
