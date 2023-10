ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after being hit by an SUV Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 6:44 a.m. at US 301 (Burtons Ferry Highway) at SC 300 (Well Branch Road) about 1 mile south of the town of Ulmer.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the pedestrian was walking south on 301 when they were hit by an SUV going the same direction.

The victim’s name has not been released.