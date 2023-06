RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF ) — One person is dead following a crash in Richmond County.

Authorities say the incident happened on Saturday, June 17 at 11:08 p.m. on Peach Orchard Road at Boykin Road.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian as 29-year-old Parker Radford of North Augusta. No autopsy will be done.