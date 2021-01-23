Pedestrian killed in McCormick County

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in McCormick County.

Troopers say the incident involving two vehicles, happened Saturday, January 23 at about 2:40 a.m. on SC 28 near Furry Road, approximately 10 miles North of North Augusta, South Carolina.

A pedestrian was walking East on us 28 when the driver of a westbound Honda Civic struck the person, according Master Trooper Gary Miller.

The driver of the Civic was seat-belted not injured in the crash.

“There have been no charges in this case,” he added.