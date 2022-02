AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run that left one man dead in Augusta.

The man was found dead off the roadway on the 2700 block of Coleman Avenue.

This investigation is in the early stages. There is no further information available at this time.

The Coroner is on the scene.

