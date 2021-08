GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a train Wednesday night.

According to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at about 11 p.m. at Anderson Rd. and Fortner Ave.

The investigation is underway. The pedestrian’s identity has not yet been released.

Check back for updates.