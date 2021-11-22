Pedestrian hit on Peach Orchard Road, detour in place

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of an accident.

On Monday, at 11:00am, Richmond County Deputies responded to the 4600 block of Windsor Spring Road in reference to an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

The pedestrian has been taken by ambulance to Augusta University Medical Center E.R. with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, southbound traffic is being detoured to Patterson Bridge Road.

Deputies are asking the public to use an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story.