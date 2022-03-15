#Update | That scene is cleared. Nobody was taken to the hospital.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an accident.

According to dispatch a person was hit by a vehicle at 15th Street and Central Avenue in Augusta.

EMS was dispatched at 10:46 Tuesday morning to tend to the victim’s injuries. No word on the extent of those injuries.

Traffic is not blocked at this time.

The Richmond County Coroner has not been called to the scene.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll have more information when it becomes available.