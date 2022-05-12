HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Breaking news out of the city of Harlem tonight.

A pedestrian has been hit by a train there. The police department says an investigation is underway.

Columbia Count Sheriff’s Office says, “We are assisting Harlem PD with traffic control for a female that was walking on the CSX train tracks when she was struck by the train. The accident occurred in the area of N. Hicks St. West of Barrett Street. Coroner is enroute. Harlem PD is working the incident.”

For now, all railroad crossings in the city are closed except for the railroad crossing at Sawdust Road while the situation is under investigation.

There are major detours set up from Appling-Harlem Road to Harlem-Grovetown Road. Columbia County deputies are directing traffic, so if you’re going to or through Harlem tonight, you’ll want to give yourself some extra time.