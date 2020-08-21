Pedestrian hit and killed on Bobby Jones Expressway

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen the man was walking in the left through lane of I-520 east near Wheeler Road.

His identity has not been released.

