Pedestrian hit and killed on Bobby Jones Expressway

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. Friday morning.
According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen the man was walking in the left through lane of I-520 east near Wheeler Road.
His identity has not been released.
