AIKEN COUNTY S.C. (WJBF) – SC Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit and run on SC 28 near Swamp road IN Aiken County. That’s just south of North Augusta.

An unknown vehicle struck a pedestrian and then left the scene. The pedestrian is deceased.

No identity has been released, and the investigation is ongoing.