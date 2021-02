AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating a deadly accident.

Just before 9:00 Wednesday night, a man was struck by a 2005 Nissan Altima on Edgefield road near Whatley Drive in North Augusta.

The man was transported to AU Medical Centers where he later died.

His identity has not been released.

This is a developing story.