AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

Authorities say the incident happened on the 900 Blk of Walton Way.

The victim is identified as Randolf Brinson, 62, of Augusta. He died at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab.

