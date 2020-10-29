Pedestrian dies after being struck at Gordon Highway, Deans Bridge Road intersection

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A pedestrian was struck on Gordon Highway Thursday morning.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says around 7:00 a.m., a man was walking north on Deans Bridge, attempting to cross all three lanes of traffic.

At the same time, a truck was going east in the left bound lane of Gordon Highway when it hit the pedestrian.

He was taken to AUMC, where later died.

The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released. No word it the driver of the truck will be charged.

This is an ongoing investigation.