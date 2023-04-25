JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Tuesday morning, April 25th around 6:30 a.m., the Jefferson County 911 Center received a call in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the Avera-Edgehill Road near Avera, Ga.

First responders arrived and found a 70-year-old woman suffering from blunt force trauma injuries.

The woman, identified as Karen Davis of Gibson, Ga., was treated at the scene and transported to the airport in Wrens, Ga where she was transferred to an air-med helicopter and flown to Augusta University Medical Center.

The driver of the small Chevrolet pick-up truck that struck the pedestrian was identified as 31 year-old Brett Hadden of Mitchell, Ga.

At this time, Davis is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Reportedly, Davis walked that stretch of road each morning.

The accident is still under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

No word if Hadden will face charges.