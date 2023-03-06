WJBF – Peacock has released the official trailer for its latest original movie, Praise This, which stars Chloe Bailey, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Loren Lott, Birgundi Baker, gospel artists Jekalyn Carr and Koryn Hawthorne, and Augusta’s own, Kiara Iman.

According to the official synopsis, Praise This follows aspiring musical superstar Sam, who is willing to do anything to break into the music business. However, her father moves them from Los Angeles to Atlanta to live with Sam’s cousin, Jess, and Sam is forced to join her cousin’s struggling, underdog praise team in the lead-up to a national championship competition.

Iman sat with WJBF Digital, and she talked about her experience being a part of this film.

“One thing that I like to always tell people now is: ‘Be prepared to laugh!’ It is comedy; it is artistic,” Iman says. “I am a part of the ensemble as far as one of the main youth choir. Basically, you’ll get to see me do some singing and some dancing, which is exciting because I always like to tell people I’m an actor before I’m a dancer. But that’s the great thing about the entertainment industry because you get to challenge yourself just like I did at Davidson [Fine Arts School in Augusta, Georgia].”

Praise This will be released on Peacock on April 7th.

You can watch the official trailer for Praise This here.

You can watch the entire sit-down, one-on-one interview with Kiara Iman here.