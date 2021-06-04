Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale has huge impact on local economy

Ridge Spring, SC (WJBF)- Many annual events had to be cancelled last year because of the pandemic, but this year a lot of them are coming back.

The Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale is a 44-mile-long yard sale spanning 7 towns along Highway 23 in South Carolina from Modoc to Batesburg-Leesville.

The massive yard sale has been a yearly event for 14 years, though last year it had to be cancelled because of the pandemic. This year it is back on, rain or shine.

Mayor Patsy Asbill of Ridge Spring is the creator of the event and she said the idea came when she was trying to find ways to bring people to her town.

“Well it cam to be in about 2006 because we had been having a town wide yard sale. And then my son and I took an adventure up to the 127. And that’s the yard sale from Alabama all the way to Indiana,” she said. “And we were totally amazed. I didn’t know there were so many bowls in America to be sold but there were. And so when we got home we said hey, we can do that!”

Mayor Asbill said the event is important to the economy of Ridge Spring.

“We depend on this. Our stores depend on this. This is better than Christmas. We have more people here today, or tomorrow I should say, than we have during Christmas Holidays. So our stores depend on this. Our restaurants depend on this.”