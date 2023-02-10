JOHNSTON, S.C. (WJBF) – The Johnston South Carolina Peach Blossom Festival is right around the corner, and they’re looking for parade entries, and entertainers to be apart of the event.

This years festival is happening on May 6, 2023, in historic downtown Johnston.

Every year the town welcomes locals and visitors alike to find what the peach industry is all about, and this year for the 39th annual event, it’s no different.

Something that makes the event so special is the entertainment featured, the food, arts and crafts, and course the parade.

If you’re an entertainer and are interested in participating in the event you can contact Gaye Holmes at (803) 275-4234 or send an email to gwholmes73@yahoo.com.

Applications for the parade are also being accepted.

If you’re an individual, organization or business interested in being a part of the festivals parade you can contact Jenny Herlong at (803) 480-2595, jlherlong@edgefield.k12.sc.us.

Food concessions can reach out to Noah Peterson, at (803) 480-0135, or amossonsfh@yahoo.com.

Arts and crafts can con contact Donna Livingston at (803) 275-7002, or info@edgefieldcountychamber.org.