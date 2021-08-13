Paying for vaccines could be risky says commissioner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta leaders are seeing problems with paying people to get vaccinated.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

Next week commissioners are scheduled to vote on creating an incentive program, to pay $100 for those who get fully vaccinated.

One million dollars from the City’s COVID relief money would be used to pay the cost.

But could it put taxpayers at risk?

“One of the things I’m really worried about it is as the county starts paying people to come get vaccinated and something happens with these vaccines does that put the city liable for those since they did incentivize people to get it,” says Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

The goal is to use the federal money to get about 10,000 people vaccinated.

Those already with their shots would not be eligible.