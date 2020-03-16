Paying bills to Augusta seeing changes.

Augusta,GA (WJBF) It can be a one stop shop for paying city bills, the Tax Commissioner and the Utilities Departments joint Service Center.

“I always come down and bring my water bill to make sure it gets where it goes,” said Parrish.

“So you like this service it’s important?”

“Oh yes I do,” he said.

And he’s not alone, many people come to the center to pay water bills in person.

Joan West Customer Service Superintendent .

“It’s based on the time of the month it could be anywhere from it could be 30 up to 100 based on when people get paid social security and things like that,” said Joan West, Customer Service Superintendent for the Utilities Department.

With the Coronavirus increasing the department has taped over the speaking holes in the glass partitions.

And next door at the tax commissioners office where they can see 200 people a day the employees at the counter are now wearing gloves, but with the situation growing worse the tax commissioner closed to the public until further notice.

“What we are constantly monitoring the situation at hand we have contingency plans in the tax commissioners office of what we will do if there is an infection so we can continue to provide limited services,” said Tax Commissioner Steven Kendrick.

Are you having second thoughts about doing it this way with the coronavirus?

“As long as its not a crowd but my wife and my self are protecting ourselves,” said Parrish.

But now the city preparing to take steps changing how customers pay their bills at least in person at the service centers./

How do you feel right now

“Comfortable, very very comfortable, we have good leadership and given us instructions daily on what we should and should not be doing,” said West.

And this practice of paying city bills in person is something the city is reconsidering in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.