‘Pay it Forward’ cards keep memory of fallen Marine alive

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sarah Morgan lost her high school sweetheart and husband Cpl. Paul J. Miller on July 19, 2010.

Miller was killed in action while they were stationed in California. It turned her world upside down.

“I struggled for years just thinking people forgot about him and that it was all for nothing,” said Morgan.

Morgan moved to Jacksonville after his death. Six years later she came up with pay it forward cards as a way to keep his spirit alive and also spread a little kindness.

I wanted to bring a positive out of it, so I came up with the idea of pay it forward cards so every time I was feeling sad about his death, I could spread kindness to someone else and make them smile,” said Morgan.

That is exactly what the cards are doing now locally and across state lines.

A local business, Coffee Haven, has a slogan … coffee and kindness. Morgan reached out about donating $100 of her own money to take a dollar off customers’ coffee plus pass out a pay-it-forward card to each one.

Customers continued this throughout the day, donating $500 to the cause so people after them could enjoy a coffee and learn the story behind their act of kindness.

It doesn’t end there. Morgan created a Facebook page so people can document their acts of kindness with the hashtag #PIF4PJM. There you can see all the people from different places making acts of kindness in Miller’s memory.