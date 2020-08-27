Pay increases, new City of Aiken building discussed in budget

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — With thousands of unspent dollars in the city’s general fund, officials have their eyes on three items that will affect residents in the City of Aiken in a positive way.

“On average, most years we have a general, we have unspent funds out of the general fund averaging about 500,000 to $600,000,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh shared with NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

In spite of COVID-19, the accounts are expected to be stable. “This year was no different,” Bedenbaugh added.

NewsChannel 6 has learned the City had about $507,000 of unspent funds into the general fund.

Officials proposed three items to spend the money on:

A potential pay increase of 4 percent for all first responders.

A new of City of Aiken building at the corner of Chesterfield Street and Richland Avenue

A potential 1 percent pay increase for all city employees

We’re told some sort of cost of living increase has been in play for more than 20 years. “This year, we did not in an effort to balance the budget. The direction that staff received from council was to present a balanced budget that did not have a recommendation for a tax increase or a millage increase. We did that. However, in order to do that, we had to, not provide a cost of living increase for employees,” he said.

If passed, the pay increases will go into effect on October 1. “Law enforcement are on the frontline, so to speak. We want to keep our stable law enforcement force here so they will be less inclined to want to seek employment elsewhere. “

Meanwhile, the plan to consolidate the city government into one main location is not a new one. It was discussed several years ago but the plan never happened.

The budget will have to go through three readings before it will be effective.