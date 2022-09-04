AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present P.A.W. Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” an action-packed, music-filled production. The P.A.W. Patrol is back and on a roll in person and LIVE on stage in Augusta. A pirate-themed adventure awaits the heroic pups from the top-rated preschool series P.A.W. Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon.

The production will be held at the Bell Auditorium on September 6 and 7.

Tickets for the two performances are on sale Friday, July 1 at 10 a.m. and may be purchased at pawpatrollive.com, AECTix.com, or the S.R.P. Box Office at the James Brown Arena.

Jeff Dietzel joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the PAWsome opportunity.