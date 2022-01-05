Partridge Inn set to reopen, an inside look at the proposed renovations

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – A popular and historic hotel in Augusta is undergoing a much-needed facelift.

Ashley Jones gives us an inside look at the ongoing construction at the Patridge Inn.

“We wanted to really appreciate the historical aspects of the property,” said Holly White, the General Manager at The Partridge Inn.

Bringing history to life is the purpose of remodeling the Partridge Inn. General Manager Holly White says guests will feel like they’re taking a step back in time.



“So, this renovation really pulls in those historical colors, furnishing will even be up to date and modern, but with a traditional sense,” said White.

The Partridge Inn closed its doors back in September to undergo a 10 million dollar reconstruction effort. White says the expansion is also part of the renovations.

“We really wanted to update the rooms and expand the second-floor bar area so the bar will be doubling in size and all-new upgrades for public space and everything else. We’re just really making sure that everything will be ready to move forward in 2022,” said White.

NewsChannel 6 got an in-depth look at some of the ongoing construction. The red flags serve as a placeholder for where the new railings will go, and the wall has also been taken out on the second floor to expand the bar area and add a second kitchen. The biggest difference you may notice will be on the rooftop bar, where they’ll be adding more indoor and outdoor seating. White says the focus of these renovations is preserving Augusta’s history.

White says, “Some of the things that needed doing that hasn’t been done in the past, you can see on the exterior right now, with the stucco repairs, some of the board repairs. Obviously, the building is over 100 years old, so she needed some repairs.

The hotel was also renovated in 2015, but some guests didn’t like the new touch.

“It was a really nice experience, but the rooms were more updated and we were kind of surprised,” said Samantha Anderson.

Samantha Anderson spent her honeymoon at the hotel.

“Hearing that they’re doing these renovations is neat because when you go, you’re kind of hoping to get that old school traditional feel,” said Anderson.

The Partridge Inn is set to reopen in February. White says they’ll be hosting a job fair for new employment by February.