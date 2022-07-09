AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Aiken County.

Troopers say the incident happened at approximately 4:29 a.m. on I 20 westbound near the six-mile marker, about two miles east of North Augusta.

It incident involved three vehicles.

The victim was a front-seat passenger in a 2010 Kia Sedan that was traveling west on I-20 that struck a disabled vehicle from an earlier accident. The Kia was then struck in the rear by a 2012 Dodge Charger. The driver of the Kia, along with the victim and another passenger in the Kia were transported to Augusta University Medical Center where the victim was pronounced dead from their injuries at 5:56 a.m.



The coroner’s office, the victim’s name will be released after positive identification and notification to next of kin.