AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – People in town for Masters week came right in time to experience downtown Augusta on a party bike.

“We have bar lights on here and we also have a speaker system,” said Anthony Jones, Pedal Pub Part Owner, Maintenance.

Augusta, it’s time to drink and party. And there’s not better time to do it than during Masters Week.

“I control my switches up here,” Jones said pointing to the top front of the party bike. “I have a key, the mirror that I can look in the rearview and make sure my patrons are good and traffic.”

Jones is part owner and pilots Pedal Pub Augusta – The Original Party Bike. The Garden City native says the 15-passenger, bar hopping experience takes you out for drinks moving at just five miles. Patrons only have water on board, but can sing and dance to the beat. While ten seats are for those who want to pedal, others can take a break and enjoy the ride.

“Our two seats that’s non-pedal over the back tire. This is our bench seating, which will approximately seat three,” he showed us.

The business came to downtown Augusta in December. Jones said now that the cold weather has ended, Pedal Pub is ready to give more rides. It takes around one and a half to two hours and the party bike stops for pics too.

“I always tell my patrons, today you will become rock stars. Augusta has accepted us so well, as we’re riding on the bike, people are waving, yelling, blowing horns and they are getting in the groove with us,” he said.

“It costs about $40 to ride and $500 if you want to rent the entire bike.”