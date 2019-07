JACKSON, S.C. (WJBF) — Parts of Jackson, South Carolina are under a boil water advisory. A water main break is the blame.

All customers located inside the city limits except for residents living on Highland Circle, Hendrix Street, and Ruby Street are under the advisory.

As a precaution, customers should boil their water for one full minute before drinking or cooking until further notice.

Officials expect to have bacteriological samples back within 2-3 business days.