Partridge Inn Executive Chef thankful for dream job

As we think about what we are thankful for during this Thanksgiving week, one Augusta man is thankful for his dream job.

As a kid growing up in South Augusta, Thomas Jacobs dreamed of preparing menus at the Partridge Inn.

“I would drive by and I just used to see these big white chef coats and white tall hats and I never thought I’d be working here,” Jacobs says. “I was actually scared to apply…. can I match up to all the other executive chef’s who have been here? There’s a lot of shoes to fill with the history of the Partridge Inn.”

In the spring of 2019, Jacobs was appointed to the executive chef position. Now, he prepares for his first Thanksgiving feast in his new role.

“I’m not nervous because it’s not my first rodeo here,” Jacobs explains. “I am surprised every year by how many people we do because we are doing close to 500 people.

Jacobs says he thinks they have the best Thanksgiving Day spread in Augusta. CLICK HERE to check out the menu.

“It literally takes us 3 days to prepare for this,” Jacobs says. “Everything you see is made from scratch.

Jacobs says it was his mother who inspired him to be a chef. He wanted to learn the why behind why she did things the way she did in the kitchen.

“She doesn’t cook professionally, she actually works at Eisenhower, but growing up she was always cooked,” Jacobs says.

Now, Jacobs relies on his upbringing, a South Augusta flare as he prepares dishes at the Partridge Inn.

“[My upbringing] definitely plays a role in my cooking. Soul food has been around in my family for a long time,” Jacobs says. “I’m big on you know, southern food, but what can we do in this modern day in age to make it soar passed anybody’s imagination.”

As he prepares to feed roughly 500 people on Thanksgiving Day, Jacobs is thankful to have landed his dream job.

“A man, it’s an amazing feeling. Everyday I walk in here, I get a great feel for what I’m doing here, who I am, where I’m going, where I’m trying to go,” Jacobs says. “Most of all, I want to create to where the community supports the Partridge Inn and the Partridge Inn supports the community. We’re a big part of the community and I can’t drive that enough. [The Partridge Inn has] been here before our time and [it is] going to be here after our time.”

Chef Jacobs says his culinary goal is to win a James Beard Award. He also wants to push the envelop with southern food that has a culinary twist. He plans to continue to create dishes that play with the mind and the palette.

Chef Jacobs shares some easy steps, things you can do last minute to take your Thanksgiving meal to the next level and really impress your guests. Plus he has an interesting take on what you can do with that left over turkey. CLICK HERE to check out this NewsChannel 6 Web Exclusive.