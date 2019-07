ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Partners for Pets planning a workday Saturday, July 27.

The event will take place from 9-11 a.m. at the Allendale County Shelter.

We’re told the workday is specific to power washing, putting together cabinets, and yard work.

The organization only need 5-6 people. If you are able to help out, message them on Facebook and let us know what you would like to do to help.