COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF)- A lot of participation taking place at this years Columbia County Christmas parade.

“You know we just want them to have fun just really have fun and get out of there skin and comfort zone and have a safe space to vibe and be themselves” said Carol Dougherty, Pink Diamonds Dance Company.

A lot goes into prepping for a parade, from dance practice, to decorating floats, those taking part in the Columbia County Christmas parade are going all out.

Including dancers with the Pink Diamonds Majorette dance company.

“This is one of the things that we love to do just participating in any community activities and we’ve always tried to get into the Christmas parade” said Chaquita Timpson, Pink Diamonds Dance Company

And the rain didn’t turn back others from joining the Christmas spirit.

” We are with 13 ORC and we are a small Jeep community that we got a little club going on and we do charity work we also go off roading we just consider ourselves family we’re really family oriented” said Lisa Smoak, Participating in parade.

and it’s all about coming together as a community, with a little Christmas cheer.

” This is the season to be jolly and like I said we are about the community and so we like to get out here and let people know if you got a jeep join our club we love to get together like I said we’re a family-oriented jeep club” said Smoak.