WASHINGTON COUNTY (WJBF)- “ definitely concerned but I just encourage people to have good communication with their kids and talk to them definitely have open communication with them as well as the school try to follow up on your kids and what they have going on” said Marrio Grant, Parent.

Michael Dendy is charged with two counts sexual exploitation of children.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office tells us an investigation was opened last month after receiving a complaint.

Dendy was working in the Washington County High School drama department at the time of his arrest.

“ it’s just been a terrible situation that we’re having to deal with so our Focus now is really working with our children and our parents and try to continue on” said Dr. Rickey Edmond, Washington Co. School Superintendent.

And law enforcement tells me they will hold anyone responsible accountable.

“ this is a very active investigation therefore we are limited to what we can discuss about it at this time we do anticipate more arrest and we do anticipate more charges on Mr. Dendy” said Sheriff Joel Cochran, Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“ I feel like they did a good job getting it out and letting people know once it hit I think the next few minutes and moments we were able to know what was going on we can all do better just continue to keep working on that part just kind of communicate with the parents and keep the communication line open” Marrio Grant, Parent.

Grant also says he’s glad school officials informed parents of this incident immediately.