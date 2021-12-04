Parents captured after son charged in Michigan school shooting

Undated handouts provided by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office show James (left) and Jennifer Crumbley (right). A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday, Dec. 3, 20201 against the couple, whose 15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley is accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school.(Oakland County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) – A sheriff’s office in Michigan says the parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a high school have been caught early Saturday.

Detroit police say James and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody at a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork.

Officers were called to the location after a tip from a community member.

A prosecutor has charged the parents with involuntary manslaughter. The prosecutor accused the couple of buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.

The teen is accused of opening fire inside Oxford High School, killing four people and injuring seven others.