Parents arrested in nine-month-old baby’s death in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WRBL) – The parents of a nine-month-old baby in Georgia have been arrested in connection to the child’s death. According to officials with the Warner Robins Police Department, Christopher Scott Palmer, 40, and Shelly Deanna Rooks, 26, have been arrested and are facing charges in connection to the death of their nine-month-old son.

According to officials, the investigation into to the child’s death began on Jan. 30, 2022, when Warner Robins first responders were called out to an RV parked at the Buc-ee’s, located at 7001 Russell Parkway for reports of a child not breathing. When crews from Warner Robins Police Department, Warner Robins Fire Department, and Peach County EMS arrived on scene, they were told by the baby’s parents that he had been dropped while he was being bathed inside the RV.

Officials said the baby was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon and then airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for treatment. On Feb. 4, 2022, officials with the Warner Robins Police Department were informed the boy had died.

According to officials, investigation revealed injuries found upon the child, both past and present, were consistent with abuse.

Palmer, from New York, will be charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Cruelty to Children.

Rooks, from Waynesville, Ga., will be charged with Murder 2nd Degree and Cruelty to Children.

The Department of Family and Child Service of Peach County has taken two of the baby’s sibling into custody.

Palmer and Rooks have been booked into the Peach County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by Detective John Richards and assisted by Detective Karmen Thompson. Anyone with further information is asked to call the detectives at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.