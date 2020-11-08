Parenting webinar headed to computer near you

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) — A parenting webinar is headed to a computer near you.

With years of experience in children and teenagers in a number of environments, Dominique Simpkins-Holmes will give parents tips on how to help them.

There is a $10 entry fee for the BEFORE I PULL MY HAIR OUT Interactive Youth Behavior Management & Strategies event. A zoom link will be sent to you via messenger or phone after registering.

There’s a number of ways you can register for BEFORE I PULL MY HAIR OUT.

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Crydc19/

Paypal: CRYDC19

In-person: (706) 691-7307

The webinar is on November 14 at 11 a.m.

Simpkins-Holmes joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about what to expect.