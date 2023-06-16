AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s not Halloween–but the Garden City is getting spooky tonight. A paranormal circus will spend the next couple nights at the Augusta Mall, unlocking the darkest corner of your mind.

Paranormal Cirque III has been all around the world and, now, it’s right here in Augusta. The show is described as a ‘fun fusion between Circus, theater, and cabaret…in a dark world inhabited by creatures with incredible circus art abilities’.

“I like to say that ‘fear has never been so fun’,” said performer Roxana Midi.

It’s the newest Paranormal Cirque show, with performers from all over the world.

“It’s evoking the world of dreams, it’s evoking the world of fantasy,” said Midi. “And I said it’s not your ordinary type of circus because it’s a show with a horror theme.”

And if you’re expecting to only be terrified, performer Roxana Midi says don’t worry- there’s plenty of comedy, too.

She tells us her favorite part is connecting with the audience.

“I feel their reaction, I can get back their energy,” said Midi. “Because I send something and I receive it back.”

Midi has been working with Paranormal Cirque for nearly eight years.

She says she and the rest of the company put in hours of work to get the show and their bodies ready.

“As an artist, you do have to practice a lot, because your body. It’s a necessity of strength and a lot of ability, you know?” said Midi. “This type of show is more about the connection. It’s about eye contact. You have to transform yourself. You have to express, so the audience can feel it. It’s exactly like in theater- you have to be in character, you have to send the vibe. I like to say also that, without you, there will be no ‘us’.”

The show contains mature content. You must be over 13 to attend and accompanied by an adult if under 17.

Midi says this must-see show requires all audience members to bring one thing: curiosity.

“Trust me, you’re not going to regret it. I know what I’m talking about!” said Midi.

This show is sure to be a sight to see. Paranormal Cirque III will be at the Augusta Mall starting Thursday, June 15th and running until Sunday, June 18th. For more information on the show or how to get your tickets, visit https://paranormalcirque.com/.