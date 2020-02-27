Panera launching coffee subscription service

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 12, 2017, file photo, a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Panera Bread restaurant in Natick, Mass. In a deal announced Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, Panera Bread says it is buying bakery chain Au Bon Pain to boost its presence in airports, hospitals and colleges. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(CNN) – Panera Bread has a treat for java junkies.

Its unveiled a new, nationwide coffee subscription program that offers unlimited hot or iced coffee.

Niren Chadhary, the CEO of the St. Louis-based chain, tells USA Today the goal is to change the face of the industry.

The pricetag on a monthly subscription is $8.99.

The unlimited access to coffee is available at all hours and for any sized cup.

Those interested first have to become a member of Panera’s new loyalty program, Mypanera.

Panera tested the program in four cities for a three-month period and saw a large increase in customer visits and food sales.